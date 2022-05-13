B.C. campaign aims to create world’s largest Ukrainian flag of flowers

Residents of Greater Victoria collecting yellow and blue flowering plants in pots in show of support

Residents of Victoria are planting a seed they hope will grow into a world-class show of support for the people of Ukraine.

Victoria’s Flag of Flowers campaign aims to create the world’s largest Ukrainian flag made of flowers.

With sufficient donations, the flag will be comprised of 100,000 pots of flowers once assembled in early July.

“Ukraine is making the supreme sacrifice to show the world that this kind of horror cannot happen again. We need all the help we can get building the flag and sending out waves of love while growing this most beautiful Ukraine flag of flowers,” organizers of the project said on their website.

“It has been proven beyond all doubt that more love means more peace.”

To grow the project, organizers are asking residents of Greater Victoria to supply yellow and blue flowering plants in pots – ideally annuals such as marigolds, chrysanthemum, or petunias for yellows or salvia, lobelia, flax, or nemophila for blue. Any blue or yellow flower in a four- to six-inch pot will be accepted for the project.

To donate, residents are asked to fill out a form to schedule pick up at flagofflowers.ca. Only about 10 per cent of the flowers required had been supplied to the project as of May 10.

After completion, the Ukrainian flower flag will be disassembled and given away for donations to Ukraine Refugee Committee, according to the website.

READ ALSO: Sooke legion branch raises Ukraine flag

READ ALSO: Pope Francis kisses Ukrainian flag from ‘martyred’ Bucha

Fernwood resident Sahasi Erven conceived the idea of the project shortly after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. According to the project’s website, Erven has been involved in a number of world record events. They include stretcher bearing, marathon archery and the world’s largest flower wreath. Erven was also the founder of the First Canadian Triathlon.

For the past 15 years, Erven has been the caretaker of the Oneness Heart Park, a small flower garden, at the corner of Princess Avenue and Chambers Street in Fernwood.

