‘Wonderfully Wicked’ in Golden

The 51 annual ice show took place in Golden on March 11.

Skaters and coaches of the Golden Figure Skating Club worked hard over the last year to put tighter the performance, Wonderfully Wicked.

Haley Barber, head coach of the club, said the skater had the opportunity to participate in three competitions as well as a master class workshop.

“This year’s carnival theme is Wonderfully Wicked. The songs and choreography will show the contrast between good and evil, positive and negative and so on,” said Barber.

The skaters were made up of seniors, intermediates, juniors, gliders and canskaters.

