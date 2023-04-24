Whitetooth Affordable Ski Program gets Golden students skiing

The program provided over $9,000 to more than 250 students from two local schools

The Whitetooth Affordable Ski Program provided over $9,000 which allowed more than 250 students to access ski lessons at the Kicking Horse Mountain Resort. Photo from Golden and District Community Foundation.

After three years off due to the pandemic, the Golden and District Community Foundation was able to offer the Whitetooth Affordable Ski Program grant to Nicholson Elementary School and Lady Grey Elementary School.

Students from Grades 4 to 7 were invited up to the Kicking Horse Mountain Resort where they were able to participate in ski lessons and mountain fun.

The affordable ski program offered more than $9,000 to over 200 students between the two schools. More than $6,000 was given to Lady Grey Elementary, and over $3,000 to Nicholson Elementary.

“We’re so excited to get kids back on the mountain,” said Nola Milum, the chair of the Golden and District Community Foundation’s board of directors.

The program exists to help finance the cost of ski education for youth in the community who may not have the opportunity to participate in the sport otherwise.

“It’s important that the people of this community get to enjoy the assets that the community built generations ago,” Milum said.

The affordable ski program in its current iteration is made possible by a donation from the Whitetooth Ski Society. The annual interest earned on the society’s endowment covers half the cost of all student lift tickets.

Before the fund was managed by the community foundation, the Whitetooth Ski Society had its own program but it became unsustainable as the society lost members. The project is currently spearheaded by Golden and District Community Foundation board member and treasurer, Ryan Pinkney.

Although the fund is managed by the Community Foundation, its implementation required a collaborative effort between the Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, School District 6 and the two schools’ parent advisory councils.

Anyone interested in participating in the Whitetooth Affordable Ski Program in 2024 or in creating their own community fund, is encouraged to contact the Community Foundation.

