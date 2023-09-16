Ottawa Redblacks’ Tobias Harris, left, is tackled by B.C. Lions’ Adrian Greene as he returns a kick during the first half of a CFL football game, in Vancouver, B.C., Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Whitehead hauls in late TD as B.C. Lions rally to edge Ottawa 41-37

Leos next travel to Edmonton to take on the surging Elks

The B.C. Lions roared back to a 41-37 win over the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday at BC Place, despite trailing for the majority of the second half.

Vernon Adams Jr. went 26 of 37, throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions — one that led to a touchdown drive and the other for a pick-six. But he orchestrated a game-winning drive with 39 seconds left on the game clock for the Lions (9-4).

Terry Williams returned a missed field goal with just over a minute left to cut the Redblacks lead to 37-34, allowing the Lions back into the game.

Lucky Whitehead hauled in the game-winner with Adams finding him deep in the end zone with 15 seconds left on the clock. Whitehead then jumped into the stands to give the ball to his mother, with the pair sharing a brief hug.

Ottawa quarterback Dustin Crum rushed for three touchdowns, one of which included a five-yard scramble in the second half to punch it in for Ottawa. He finished the game 18 of 29 for 213 yards.

UP NEXT

The Redblacks host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-7) in Ottawa on Friday, while the Lions travel to Edmonton to take on the surging Elks (4-10) on the same day.

Nick Wells, The Canadian Press

CFL

