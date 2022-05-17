West Kelowna Jr. Warriors need help after gear stolen from trailer

A GoFundMe page was started May 16 to help replace what was taken

Three boys are without their gear after the 2011 Junior Warriors team trailer was broken into in Edmonton May 2022 (GoFundMe/2011 Jr. warriors)

The 2011-born Junior Warriors hockey team is in need of some help after three boys had their equipment stolen.

The team travelled to Edmonton over the weekend to compete in the All Star Invitational at West Edmonton Mall.

Mayling Krueger has posted to GoFundMe in hopes of replacing the hockey equipment.

Krueger wrote in an email to Capital News the team decided to fly to Edmonton, citing that flights were cheaper than gas, and a family agreed to drive the team’s equipment in a trailer for fear of losing bags or sticks breaking on a flight.

The team’s trailer was broken into Sunday night and three bags of gear valued around $1,500 each were taken.

The page reads, “anyone who has a child in sports knows how big of a hit this is for a family. We have another tournament coming up next weekend so the families will need equipment replaced.”

Krueger says the boys are in need of everything from skates, to helmets, gloves, jerseys, shoulder pads and jocks. The sticks were left untouched.

The team is scheduled to play in a tournament in Vancouver on the weekend.

The goal is to raise $5,000. More than $3,500 had been raised as of Tuesday morning.

