Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil headed to quarterfinal in Vancouver

Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil punched his ticket to the Odlum Brown VanOpen with a 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over Austrialian Jordan Thompson Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. (Joe Ng photo)

It’s onto the quarterfinals for Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil after a bold 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 win over Australian Jordan Thompson in Vancouver on Wednesday.

Pospisil, who now lives in Vancouver, said it was a “very tough” slog in the second round of the Odium Brown VanOpen.

“I got a second wind in the third set, but I was feeling terrible and I don’t know how I pulled through, to be honest. (I had) just brain fog and sweat through my whole bag,” he explained, visibly exhausted, in a post-match interview with tournament director Rik de Voest.

The 32-year-old said a boisterous hometown crowd was key to his success in the match.

Pospisil is now set to face former World No. 6 Gilles Simon of France in Friday’s quarterfinal match. Simon, 37, earned a berth in the quarters by upsetting the No. 2 seed Jiri Vesely of the Czech Republic 2-6, 6-3, 7-6.

In women’s doubles action, Vancouver’s Rebecca Marino paired up with 2019 VanOpen women’s champion Heather Watson of Great Britain to defeat the team of Brazilian Ingrid Gamarra Martins and Great Britain’s Emily Webley-Smith 6-4, 6-1.

Marino and Watson take on the third-seeded team of Japan’s Nao Hibino and Georgia’s Oksana Kalashnikova in one of three quarterfinals on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Canadian duo of Eugenie Bouchard and Kayla Cross face top seeds Miyu Kato of Japan and American Asia Muhammad in Thursday’s evening feature match on Centre Court.

Thursday’s VanOpen matches kicked off at 10 a.m. Draws and results are available at VanOpen.com.

