Josh Dueck, chef de mission of the Biejing 2022 Canadian Paralympic Team, has been elected to the International Paralympic Committee Athlete's Council. (Canadian Paralympic Committee photo)

Vernon’s own Dueck elected to International Paralympics Committee Athlete’s Council

Canadian Paralympic Committee applauds chef de mission of Beijing 2022

Josh Dueck, chef de mission of the Beijing 2022 Canadian Paralympic Team, was elected to the International Paralympic Committee Athletes’ Council this weekend.

Vernon’s Dueck was one of eight winter athlete representatives running for three positions on the council, with the election running throughout the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. Dueck, a two-time Paralympian (2010, 2014) and a three-time Paralympic medallist in Para alpine skiing, will serve a four-year term.

Canadian Paralympic Committee president Marc-André Fabien, CEO Karen O’Neill and chair Tony Walby congratulate Dueck on his election.

“Canada has a history of accomplished athlete leaders at the international level, including former longtime Athletes’ Council chair Chelsey Gotell, and Josh will no doubt continue that legacy,” their statement reads. “He has been an incredible steward for our team here in Beijing, supporting the athletes and shepherding them through the Games environment with his calm, focused, and passionate leadership. He will serve the global athlete community well over the next four years with his growing voice within the Paralympic movement, and know his positive impact will be widely felt. We wish him all the best with this new role.”

Meanwhile Dueck has high praise for all the athletes, coaches and staff for all their work in making the event possible.

“There is so much to celebrate for the entire Canadian Paralympic Team, from every podium performance to the personal bests to so many moments in between that have all combined to elevate, motivate, and unite Canadians and Paralympic sport,” Dueck said.

READ MORE: Lumby Paralympian 5th in final Beijing race

READ MORE: Bronze finish for North Okanagan’s wheelchair curling Paralympian

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

paralympian

Previous story
Paralympic sport in a far better place thanks to Canada’s McKeever, Westlake, Bridges

Just Posted

RCMP are offering ‘street smart’ tips on how to protect kids, after a potential child luring incident in Golden on Thursday. (RCMP photo)
RCMP report potential child luring incident in Golden

John Manuel has been recognized at March’s Climate Champion. (Wildsight photo)
John Manuel chosen as March Climate Champion

Electric Time technician Dan LaMoore adjusts a clock hand on a 1000-lb., 12-foot diameter clock constructed for a resort in Vietnam, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Medfield, Mass. Daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday, March 14, 2021, when clocks are set ahead one hour. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
Daylight Saving Time is here

Andrey Goncharuk, 68, a member of the territorial defense stands in the backyard of a house damaged by a Russian airstrike, according to locals, in Gorenka, outside the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Russia renewed its assault on Ukraine’s second-largest city in a pounding that lit up the skyline with balls of fire over populated areas, even as both sides said they were ready to resume talks aimed at stopping the new devastating war in Europe. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
QUIZ: A time for peace