Vernon Vipers forward a February star in BCHL

Lee Parks earns B.C.H.L.’s Fortis Second Star of the Month honour after putting up 16 points in 8 games

Vernon Vipers right winger Lee Parks is the B.C. Hockey League’s Fortis Second Star of the Month for February. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Vernon Vipers forward Lee Parks hopes to keep rolling in March.

Parks was named the B.C. Hockey League’s Fortis Second Star of the Month for February.

He tied for the league lead in scoring in February, posting a line of seven goals, nine assists and 16 points over eight contests.

The Stittsville, Ont. native recorded at least a point in all eight games during the month and is riding a nine-game streak going back to late January. He notched multiple points on five different occasions, including a season-best four points in a Feb. 17 matchup with the Powell River Kings. During that game, Parks had two goals and two assists in Vernon’s 6-5 victory.

After his strong month, the UMass-Lowell commit has climbed into the top-20 in BCHL scoring and currently leads the Vipers with 43 points in 42 games. He is also the team leader in goals with 20.

The Vipers hit the road again for a pair of games in Prince George Friday and Saturday, March 3 and 4, against the Spruce Kings. Vernon has played eight of its last 10 games away from Kal Tire Place.

With a playoff spot clinched, the Snakes are 21-19-2-4 in the Interior Division, good for seventh place, eight points ahead of the Trail Smoke Eaters with eight games remaining.

Vernon sits eight points behind the third-place West Kelowna Warriors.

Penticton Vees forward Josh Nadeau was named First Star of the Month. He had nine goals in eight games, helping the Vees to a 7-0-1 record in the month.

The Third Star is goalie Eli Pulver of the Surrey Eagles. He finished February with a 6-2 record, a league-best .950 save percentage and and 1.98 goals against average with one shutout.

