Vernon Vipers forward Anson McMaster (28) and West Kelowna’s Isaiah Norlin (16) engage in hockey playoffs’ tradition of series-ending handshakes, following Vernon’s 3-0 win Sunday, April 9, at Kal Tire Place. The Vipers won the best-of-seven BCHL Interior Conference quarterfinal 4-2. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)

Vernon Vipers eliminate West Kelowna Warriors

BCHL Playoffs - Ethan David makes 14 saves for second shutout as Vernon wins 3-0, take series 4-2

On Easter Sunday, Ethan David and his defence rose again.

The Vernon Vipers’ goalie had to make just 14 saves for his second shutout of the series as the Vipers eliminated the West Kelowna Warriors 3-0 in B.C. Hockey League Interior Conference quarterfinal action April 9 before 2,303 fans at Kal Tire Place.

Vernon wins the best-of-seven series 4-2.

The sixth-place Snakes held the third-place Warriors to just one goal in the final three games of the series, with David going 4-0.

All three goals Sunday came in the first seven minutes, four seconds of the second period, courtesy of Thomas Tien, on a powerplay, Julian Facchinelli, and Reagan Milburn.

Vernon fired 38 shots at West Kelowna goalie Cayden Hamming.

The Vipers will now face the fourth-place Salmon Arm Silverbacks in Round 2 of the conference semifinals. That matchup was made possible courtesy of the seventh-seeded Wenatchee Wild, who completed their first-round upset of the second-place Cranbrook Bucks Sunday, with a 4-2 win in Washington state.

The Wild win the series 4-2 and face the regular-season champion Penticton Vees in Round 2.

The Coastal Conference semifinals will see the first-place Nanaimo Clippers taking on the fifth-ranked Chilliwack Chiefs, while the second-seeded Surrey Eagles will play the third-ranked Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

The league’s second round of post-season play is slated to begin Friday, April 14.

