The Vernon Psaya are the champions of the Fraser Valley Ringette Association’s U12 Year End Event in Langley. The Psaya went undefeated in the three-day tournament. The Vernon Thunderbirds won the bronze medal. (Contributed)

The Vernon Psaya are the champions of the Fraser Valley Ringette Association’s U12 Year End Event in Langley. The Psaya went undefeated in the three-day tournament. The Vernon Thunderbirds won the bronze medal. (Contributed)

Vernon ringette teams first, third at year-end event in Langley

Vernon Psaya goes undefeated to win gold; Vernon Thunderbirds capture bronze

It was a great way to end the season for a Vernon ringette team, winning the U12 Year End Event hosted by the Fraser Valley Ringette Association.

The Vernon Psaya (Syilx word) captured the gold medal, going undefeated at the tournament played in Langley.

The team is coached by Kim Bailey, Carmen Larson and 17-year-old coach/mentor Oliver Taylor Hawes.

Vernon’s other U12 team, the Thunderbirds, captured bronze at the same event.

The tournament brings together all U12 teams in B.C. for a year-end competition. The team pools are based on points accumulated during the regular season.

READ MORE: Vernon woman’s grandsons honoured by Toronto Maple Leafs

READ MORE: Canadian men’s soccer team beats Jamaica 4-0 to qualify for World Cup in Qatar

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Local Sports

Previous story
Canada’s Einarson earns women’s world curling bronze in 8-7 extra-end win over Sweden

Just Posted

Until there is precipitation or some form of dust suppression, the advisory is expected to stay in place. (Claire Palmer photo)
Air Quality advisory issued for Golden, East Columbia

Emma Drago, left, makes a donation of more than $17,000 to Central Okanagan Search And Rescue search manager Duane Tresnich in the name of Ryan Fletcher. Fletcher’s family and friends were on hand Saturday to honour their friend and thank COSAR. He died in December while snowboarding at Big White. (COSAR photo)
Friends, family remember snowboarder with COSAR donation

A Kelowna RCMP officer is recovering from a stab wound suffered in the line of duty Sunday morning, March 27. A suspect is in custody. (Black Press - file photo)
Kelowna RCMP officer suffers stab wound

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Looking for misplaced items