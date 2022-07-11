Vernon golfer joins B.C. Men’s Amateur field

Vernon’s Austin Armanini has earned a spot in the B.C. Men’s Amateur Golf Championship in Christina Lake by placing fifth in a qualifying tournament. (Black Press file photo)

Another Vernon golfer has joined the field for the 120th B.C. Men’s Amateur Golf Championship, which begins Monday (today), July 11, at the Christina Lake Golf and Country Club.

Austin Armanini finished in a tie for fifth place at the tournament’s supplemental qualifying event Sunday, July 10, which saw the top-10 scores and ties added to the field for the B.C. Amateur.

Amanini shot a 3-over-par 75. He was six shots back of the winner, Mitchell Krahn, from the host club. Krahn was the only golfer to break par, finishing at 3-under 69.

The cut mark was 6-over-par, and two Vernon golfers missed the cut. Jaden Snitynsky shot an 81, and Tanner Witt fired a 92.

Armanini joins fellow North Okanagan golfers Ryan Vest, Jaden Steinke and Christopher Leitch of Vernon, Coldstream’s Braxton McDonald and Kelowna’s Cooper Humphries, who plays out of Vernon’s Predator Ridge Resort, in the B.C. Amateur field.

Vest, the 2022 B.C. Junior Boys runner-up, tuned up for Christina Lake by playing in the Maple Leaf Junior Golf Tour’s 2022 MJT Nicola Wealth Classic at the Okanagan Golf Club in Kelowna.

Vest fired rounds of 73-74 to finish at 147 and in third place in the Juvenile Boys Division. He was five shots back of the winner, Austin Krahn of Christina Lake. Mitchell Krahn was second at 144.

Snitynsky was 17th in the Junior Boys event with a two-day score of 84-80-164.

READ MORE: Vernon golfer excited for Canadian championships

READ MORE: Vernon golfer captures silver medal at B.C. Junior finals



roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

GolfLocal SportsVernon