The second annual Kal Rotary Charity Golf Classic raised close to $30,000 for two North Okanagan charities June 15. (Bowen Assman- Morning Star)

The second annual Kal Rotary Charity Golf Classic raised close to $30,000 for two North Okanagan charities June 15. (Bowen Assman- Morning Star)

Vernon golf tournament raises $27.5k for two local charities

Kal Rotary Charity Golf Classic drove in funds for KidSport and the Hospice Society

A North Okanagan golf tournament drove, chipped and putted its way to raising $27,500 for two community causes.

The second annual Kal Rotary Charity Golf Classic garnered $13,750 each for KidSport Greater Vernon and the North Okanagan Hospice Society.

Hosted on June 15 at the Vernon Golf and Country Club, the Texas Scramble tournament was a roaring success, seeing hundreds of local businessmen and women out on the course to support two important local charities.

“Because of this donation, we are able to raise our grant threshold from $300 per child/per year to $350,” said Doug Ross, manager of the project program with KidSport Greater Vernon.

KidSport provides grants to cover the costs of registration fees so that all kids aged 18 and under in Vernon can play a season of sport.

Meanwhile, the North Okanagan Hospice Society will put the funds towards their Nav-Care program.

“A lot of people think that hospice just means older individuals, but that’s not the case,” said Kevin Rothwell, fund development and communications officer. “Hospice care impacts everyone throughout all walks of life.”

Nav-Care is a free volunteer navigation program that supports people with declining health to live as well and independently at home for as long as possible. Specifically trained volunteer navigators help clients access resources and services in their community, while providing companionship and emotional support.

More information on the charities can be found at nohs.ca and kidsportcanada.ca/british-columbia/greater-vernon/.

READ MORE: Paddleboarders shore up funds for North Okanagan youth, families

READ MORE: Vernon bride-to-be steps up for bridesmaid in wake of death

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

charityCharity and DonationsGolfRotary

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada held to 0-0 draw by Nigeria in Women’s World Cup 2023 opener

Just Posted

A transport truck carries a cargo container to the Centerm Container Terminal at port in Vancouver, on Friday, July 14, 2023. The uncertainty at British Columbia ports continues as the union representing about 7,400 workers and their employers remain without a deal in what one labour expert calls a "unprecedented" situation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Uncertainty at B.C. ports continues as possible deal emerges in labour dispute

Devyn Gale died while fighting a fire near Revelstoke July 13, 2023. B.C. Wildfire Service operations director says it’s dangerous work and crews are facing extreme conditions while they keep Gale, and her family, in their hearts. (Lisa Takkinen/BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfire crews face extreme conditions as they mourn Revelstoke firefighter

CEO Jeffery Holomis and SC Carts. (Contributed)
Fore! Okanagan company drives electric golf carts to Fully Charged trade show

A red Audi was seized by the Golden-Field RCMP after a driver was caught driving more than 80km/h above the speed limit. (Photo via Golden-Field RCMP)
Driver loses car for excessive speeding for second time in 30 days near Golden