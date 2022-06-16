Vancouver chosen to host FIFA World Cup in 2026 as part of North American bid

Vancouver has been selected as one of three sites – as part of a joint bid with the U.S. and Mexico – to jointly host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

It’s unclear how many games Vancouver will host at this time.

Sports Minister Melanie Mark is expected to speak on the bid later this afternoon.

This will be the first World Cup with three co-hosts.

Sixty games are to be played in the U.S., including all from the quarterfinals on. Canada and Mexico are to host 10 games each.

Chicago, Minneapolis and Arizona dropped out in March 2018 because of what city officials said were burdensome financial demands by FIFA. At the time, Charlotte, North Carolina; Las Vegas; Salt Lake City; and Tampa, Florida, were cut.

FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, withdrew in April.

Montreal dropped out last August after the Quebec provincial government withdrew its support. It was replaced in April by Vancouver, which made an initial bid in 2017. However, Premier John Horgan said in March 2018 it had been rejected because it refused to comply with FIFA’s requirements that include tax waivers and putting agreements under Swiss law.

