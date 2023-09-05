UPDATE: Shuswap Hospital Foundation cancels annual golf fundraiser

With extreme wildfire risk, decision was made to cancel the event

The Shuswap Hospital Foundation had rescheduled its 8th Annual Charity Open Golf Tournament at Shuswap Lake Golf Course in Blind Bay from Aug. 19 to Sept. 9, before deciding to cancel the event due to extreme wildfire risk. (File photo)

Update:

The Shuswap Hospital Foundation has chosen to cancel the 8th Annual Charity Open Golf Tournament scheduled for Sept. 9.

“It was our hope to be able to move our event from the original date (Aug. 19), but due to extreme wildfire risk, the foundation golf tournament committee and our title sponsors, Shuswap Lake Golf Course at Blind Bay, feel the decision to cancel this event is the right call,” said Fiona Harris, the Shuswap Hospital Foundation’s director of development.

“We are extremely grateful to Shuswap Lake Golf Course and our dinner event location partner Shuswap Lake Estates for their patience and understanding in assisting us navigate this situation.”

The thoughts of foundation board members and staff are with all those who have been affected by wildfires.

All registered golfers, sponsors and donors will be contacted by mail as we look forward to hosting the popular tournament in 2024.

In the meantime, Harris said she and the foundation are grateful for continued support that helps to fund “much-needed equipment for Shuswap Lake General Hospital and Shuswap Health Care Facilities.”

For more information, call the Shuswap Hospital Foundation at info@shuswaphospitalfoundation.org or call 250-803-4546 for more details.

Original story:

Due to the ongoing wildfire situation, the 8th annual Charity Open Golf Tournament has been rescheduled.

Originally scheduled for Aug. 19 at Shuswap Lake Golf Course in Blind Bay, it will now occur Saturday, Sept. 9.

“We are most grateful to our title sponsor, Shuswap Lake Golf Course at Blind Bay and partner Shuswap Lake Estates, for their patience and understanding in allowing us to reschedule this event,” said Fiona Harris, the Shuswap Hospital Foundation’s director of development.

“The impact of the wildfires in the Shuswap has been significant and our hearts go out to all those affected by the fire and smoke.”

Harris said she and the foundation hope conditions in September will be more favourable, but acknowledged the ongoing wildfire risk may mean further changes are necessary.

Due to rescheduling, spots have opened up in the previously sold-out 8th annual tourney. Anyone who wishes to take part is invited to register by contacting the Shuswap Hospital Foundation at shuswaphospitalfoundation.org, or by calling 250-803-4546 for more details.

