Kelowna native Seba Manuel has been named to the Canada West All-Rookie team. (Krista Carlson/UBCO)

Kelowna native Seba Manuel has been named to the Canada West All-Rookie team. (Krista Carlson/UBCO)

UBC Okanagan volleyball programs rack up the accolades

Two players were named to the Canada West All-Rookie teams

Both UBC Okanagan volleyball teams have players being recognized for their outstanding play this season.

The women’s third-year player Sydney Grills has been named a Canada West first-team all-star after finishing the season with 322 kills and 395.5 points. She moved up from last year as she was named to second all-star team in 2021-22.

Two new members of the volleyball programs have been named to the Canada West all-rookie teams: Madison Gardner for the women’s team and Seba Manuel for the men’s team.

Gardner, from Vernon, finished the season with 56 kills and 96.5 points.

A Kelowna native, Manuel collected 158 kills and 200.5 points as he started 23 out of 24 matches. He is the seventh member in UBCO men’s volleyball history to be named to the all-rookie team.

KelownaOkanaganUBCO HeatVolleyball

Previous story
Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook headline B.C. Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2023
Next story
Participant registration now open for Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games

Just Posted

Minister of Finance Katrine Conroy tables her first budget in the legislative assembly at legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
What you need to know about the B.C. government’s 2023 budget

Radio. (Pixabay)
Golden community radio to host launch party event

(@Consumertc/Twitter)
Morning Start: McDonald’s steak fries

Steven Speilberg waves to someone on May 15, 2016 during the Cannes film festival in Cannes, France. (Visual/Zuma Press/TNS)
Spielberg’s film Fabelmans premiers in Golden