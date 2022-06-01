(Photo - Contributed)

UBC Okanagan golfers to tee off at Canadian championships

The event is taking place in Bromont, Quebec

It’s time for the UBCO women’s golf team to hit the links at the 2022 Golf Canada Canadian University/College Championships.

The team of Kendra Jones-Munk (Vernon), Rebecca Reitsma (Kelowna), Kayleigh Trowman (Tamworth, England) and Emily Cornwall (Calgary) will be competing at the championships in Bromont, Quebec. Its being at Domaine Château Bromont Golf Club. UBCO punched their ticket to the country-wide tournament by finishing second at the Canada West tournament at Squamish Valley Golf Course back in October.

It was their first ever conference medal.

“We’re looking forward to competing against the best teams in the country,” said UBCO’s Head Coach Clay Stothers. “We haven’t competed against the schools in the east since 2019 due to the pandemic so we’re not too sure what to expect. But I know if we are playing to our ability, we can contend for a medal this week.”

This is UBCO’s second appearance in these championships. They missed the cut back at the 2019 event.

The tournament runs from June 1-4. To follow along, click here.

READ MORE: Lake Country skaters joining Team Canada

READ MORE: Kelowna’s famous mini golf course closed

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

College AthleticsGirls golfGolfKelownaOkanaganQuebecUBCO Heat

Previous story
‘It’s the anti-yacht race’: Kootenay sailing team set to compete in Race to Alaska

Just Posted

Bighorn sheep on the Radium Hill. MOTI file
Speed will be reduced on Radium Hill to avoid bighorn sheep mortalities

(Photo - Twitter)
Morning Start: The world’s oldest cat

A sketch of what a potential Aquatic facility would look like in the area. (CSRD photo).
CSRD allocates additional funding to indoor aquatic centre in Golden

Dean Anderson holds up a sign before a march on the first National Day of Action to draw attention to the opioid overdose epidemic, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on February 21, 2017. Beginning Jan. 31 2023, adults in B.C. will be allowed to carry up to 2.5 grams of drugs for personal use, Health Canada announced May 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. approved to decriminalize possession of small amounts of street drugs as deaths soar