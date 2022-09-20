Team Canada heading down under with some Kelowna flare

Team Canada opens the FIBA World Cup on Thursday in Australia

It’s almost time for tip-off on the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup and Team Canada has some local flare.

Kelowna’s Taya Hanson has been named to the team as Canada announced their roster on Monday (Sept. 19).

The 22-year-old guard has played in 27 games over four years internationally, including playing in seven games in the U19 FIBA World Cup where she averaged 10.3 points per game.

After going to Kelowna Secondary School, she went down to the United States to attend and play basketball at Arizona State University. After graduating with her Bachelor of Science in Marketing, she now attends the University of Oregon.

Hanson and Team Canada recently won gold in three-on-three women’s basketball at the Commonwealth Games.

The FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup is taking place in Sydney, Australia starting on Thursday, Sept. 22.

Team Canada opens against Serbia.

Going into the tournament, Team Canada is ranked the #4 team in the world.

Canada’s opening game can be watched on Sportsnet.

