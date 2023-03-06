Team BC skier Roxy Coatesworth brings the Gold to Golden

The games are currently being held in Prince Edward Island

Golden’s Roxy Coatesworth has secured their first alpine medal of the 2023 Canada Winter Games which are currently being held in P.E.I.

With a strong mindset and a lot of support behind them, the 16-year-old finished the course on Crabbe Mountain nearly a whole second faster than second-place winners Charlie Houde of Team Quebec and Rebecca Pelkey of Team Alberta both of whom finished with a time of 45.93.

In a press release discussing their achievement, Coatesworth, who was the U16 national champion last season in both super-G and slalom, couldn’t say enough about how fun everything was.

“The course was a good set and fun to go down. Everyone was really hyped for the event today and the plan of attack was delivered and everything went really well.”

In the men’s event of the same sport, team Quebec was the dominant power taking the top six positions with the top B.C. skier, Marek Novak, ending up in 17th place.

