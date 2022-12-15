For more information on night skiing visit bigwhite.com. (Contributed)

Swooshing the slopes under the stars at Big White

Night skiing begins again at resort

The floodlights are coming back on at Big White Ski Resort, as night skiing returns for the holiday season.

Starting Dec. 16 through to Jan. 1, the Bullet Express Chair and Plaza Chair will be running from 3:30p.m. to 8p.m. from Tuesday-Saturday.

Slide the rails at TELUS Park on Friday and Saturday evenings.

At 1,955 feet, the top of the Bullet lift is the longest vertical drop for night skiing in all of North America.

Weather conditions for the first day of night skiing are predicted to be a high of -4C and a low of -13C.

