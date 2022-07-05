Summerland Steam player receives scholarship

A Summerland Steam hockey player has received the Canucks Alumni Doug Lidster Scholarship for the Okanagan region.

Mason Ouchi was one of five Canucks Alumni recipients, announced during the B.C. Hockey annual general meeting in Penticton.

READ ALSO: Summerland Steam player joins Manitoba hockey team

READ ALSO: Summerland Steam win hockey division semi-finals

Ouchi, 17, was named the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s Scholastic Player of the Year.

“Mason is an excellent student and puts full effort into his schoolwork,” said Steam head coach and general manager Mark MacMillan. “He is dedicated and meticulous in his approach to both school and hockey.”

Ouchi, who grew up in Nelson, played his sole year in the Junior B hockey league this year. He plans to focus on his education with the goal of becoming a doctor.

He sees himself as a defence player who has been able to adjust his playing style depending on his partner.

“Towards the end of the season, I started playing more aggressively and in the offensive zone,” he said.

He added that his experience in the league has taught him the value of teamwork – something he believes he will need in medicine.

“You have to work together with other people,” he said. “That is the biggest thing hockey has ever taught me, was being a teammate and helping each other out,”

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Junior B HockeySummerland