Summerland and Penticton athletes advance to Okanagan Championships

South Central Zone Middle and High School Championships were held in Kelowna on May 10

Penticton Secondary School athlete Jodie Whalen prepares to throw the javelin at the South Central Zone Middle and High School Championships in Kelowna. A total of 36 athleres placed in the top three in their events and have now qualified for the Okanagan Championships. (Contributed)

Athletes from Summerland and Penticton competed in the South Central Zone Middle and High School Championships in Kelowna on May 10.

A total of 36 athletes from the two communities placed in the top three in their events and have qualified for the Okanagan Championships to be held in Kamloops on May 19.

The athletes were from Summerland Middle School, Summerland Secondary School, Penticton Secondary School, KVR Middle School in Penticton and Princess Margaret Secondary School in Penticton.

Grade 8 boys

Miles Hayden, KVR Middle School, first in 800m, 2:18.55; first in 1,500m, 4:44.03.

Santiago Soutar Romo, Summerland Middle School, first 100m, 14.04; first 200m 28.69; first High Jump, 1.40m.

Ian Robinson, Summerland Middle School, first 400m, 62.69; first Long Jump, 4.72m; third High Jump, 1.25m.

George Lyon, Summerland Middle School, second 100m, 14.59; second High Jump, 1.25m; second Long Jump, 3.93m.

Ryelin McDermid, Summerland Middle School, second 400m, 66.73; second 800m, 2:39.67.

Ian St. John, Summerland Middle School, third 100m, 15.57; third 400m, 77.45.

Grade 8 girls

Jasmine Hanry, Summerland Middle School, first 1,500m, 5:25.13; first 3,000m, 11:29.08

Maggie Hilgersom, Summerland Middle School, first 400m, 73.80.

Brienne Strachan, Summerland Middle School, first Javelin, 11.71m.

Sidhu Khushmeet, Summerland Middle School, first Long Jump, 3.29m.

Junior boys

Max Patenaude, Summerland Middle School, first 100m, 12.51; first 200m 25.20.

Peter Kunka, Summerland Middle School, first 1,500m, 4:39.05; first 3000m, 9:58.05.

Logan McWhirter, Penticton Secondary School, first Javelin, 19.49m.

Mathew Traynor, Penticton Secondary School, second 100m, 12.42; second 200m, 32.34.

Jack Lessley, Summerland Middle School, third 100m, 13.15.

Junior girls

Katya Pentecost, Penticton Secondary School, first 100m, 13.64; first 200m, 28.36.

Jordis Hickie, Penticton Secondary School, first 400m, 66.69; first 800m, 2:44.31; first 1,500m, 5:29.70.

Miranda Allen, Penticton Secondary School, first Javelin, 19.20m.

Skylar Lucas, Penticton Secondary School, first Long Jump 3.31m

Rose Kedda, Penticton Secondary School, second 100m, 14.60; third 200m, 29.90.

Baylee Leduc, Penticton Secondary School, third 100m, 14.61; second 200m, 29.75.

Senior boys

Braden Malcolm, Penticton Secondary School, first 100m, 12.14.

Javier Carlos, Penticton Secondary School, first 400m, 61.57; first 800m, 2:26.06.

Matt Pinsonneault, Penticton Secondary School, first 1,500m, 4:39.35; second 3,000m, 9:53.11.

Oscar Grainger, Penticton Secondary School, first 3,000m, 9:52.67; second 1,500m, 4:42.97.

Cooper Cowles, Summerland Secondary School, first Javelin, 32.76m; first Long Jump, 5.20m.

Jaras Grant, Penticton Secondary School, second 100m, 12.77.

Dylan Kerr, Summerland Middle School, second Long Jump, 4.96m; third 100m, 13.27.

Micheal Schramm, Summerland Middle School, third Long Jump.

Senior girls

Josie Nickel, Penticton Secondary School, first 400m, 67.33; first High Jump, 1.50m; second 100m Hurdles, 20.63

Lena Fitschen, Penticton Secondary School, first 1,500m, 6:23.26; first 3,000m ,13:28.92.

Jodie Whalen, Penticton Secondary School, first 100m Hurdles 20.63; first Javelin, 19.23m; second High Jump, 1.40m.

Kenzee Hope, Penticton Secondary School, first Triple Jump, 8.52m; third High Jump, 1.30m; third Long Jump, 4.00m.

Olivia Carelton-Palanio, Princess Margaret Secondary School, first Long Jump, 4.45m.

Merle Clostermeyer, Penticton Secondary School, second Long Jump, 4.10m.

Relay

The following South Zone 4 X 100m Relay Teams will also advance to Valley Championships: Summerland Middle School Grade 8 boys and girls; Penticton Secondary School junior and senior girls, senior boys and senior boys 4 X 400m Relay.

