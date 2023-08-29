Strong swim to the finish for Golden Dolphins

~Special to The Golden Star: Elyssia McClean

The Golden Dolphins sent 15 dedicated swimmers to Nanaimo on Aug.18-20, to compete in the 65th BCSSA Provincial Championships. The team swam strong and many achieved best times, places in finals, and one Dolphin even earned multiple spots on the Provincial podium.

Three Division 1 swimmers qualified and enjoyed their first Provincial Meet. Theo Ewan finished 23rd in the 50m breaststroke, Liam McRoberts finished 23rd in 50m fly and 24th in 100m free, and Maclaren Mentz swam best times in all events and finished 23rd in 100m IM, 24th in 50m free, 20th in 50m back and 22nd in 50m breaststroke.

On Day 1, the Division 4 Medley Relay team members Izzy Fischer, Stella Kells, Anika Crawford, and Micah Vanderhart swam a best time and finished 13th.

Division 2 swimmer, Tyla McRoberts was also attending her first Provincial meet and finished 20th in 50m free, 22nd in 50m back, and 20th in 100m free. Tyla was also chosen to represent the Okanagan Region in the mixed 200m free relay and they finished 7th.

Anika Crawford was going into the Provincial Meet with high hopes as she had a very strong competition season and she absolutely did not disappoint. She earned herself the top spot on the podium and brought home the Gold medal in 50m Fly and 100m free. She also had a great swim in the 50m free and finished 2nd to take home the Silver medal and finished 4th in the 100m IM. Anika also set new Dolphins club records in both the 50m free and 50m fly, and to finish off a fantastic weekend she was a member of the Okanagan Region Div 3 Medley relay team and they placed 5th.

On Day 2, the Division 7 freestyle relay team members Breck Nolin, Megan Snopek, Katrina McClean, and Amelia Labonville hit the pool and pulled in a 12th place finish.

Division 4 swimmer, Micah Vanderhart took to the water in her individual event, the 50m backstroke, and finished 20th in a strong field.

Malcolm Labonville, who has been having a very successful season in the pool, was also looking to push his limits and he swam many personal bests resetting three Dolphins Club records that he had already broken this season. He finished 10th in the 200m IM, 7th in 100m fly, 13th in 100m back and 7th in 50m fly. Malcolm was a member of the Okanagan Region Div 5 Medley relay team and they placed 5th.

Katrina McClean proudly represented the club in four individual events in Division 7 swimming personal bests in the 200m IM finishing 9th , 50m free finishing 13th , 100m breaststroke finishing 11th and also finished 13th in 100m back.

Amelia Labonville was ready to put her hard work to the test and got the results by dropping time and achieving personal best in all three individual events. She finished 10th in 100m fly, 18th in 50m fly and 22nd in 100m free in Division 7.

Head Coach Elyssia McClean joined the Okanagan Coaching Team for the weekend as the Dolphins representative but found time to swim her events and join in the Provincial meet fun in the Div 8 category finishing the 200m IM in 7th, 50m free in 21st, 50m fly in 21st and the100m breast stroke in 12th.

“We are so proud of each of our swimmers this season. They had incredible drive and dedication this season. It was filled with so many happy memories and we couldn’t be more happy with how the season turned out! Thank you to everyone for your never ending support!” Says coaches Elyssia and Meghan.

This marks the end of another incredible Dolphins swim season. Thank you to everyone who supported them this season and they look forward to an even better season next year.

