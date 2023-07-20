Columbia Shuswap Selkirk Swim Club recently had a successful showing at the Swim BC Summer Provincials. (Photo contributed)

Columbia Shuswap Selkirk Swim Club recently had a successful showing at the Swim BC Summer Provincials. (Photo contributed)

Shuswap swimmer medals in all of his events at summer provincials

Columbia Shuswap Selkirks Swim Club successful at Swim BC event

The Columbia Shuswap Selkirks Swim Club had a very successful swim meet this past weekend.

The Swim BC Summer Provincials were recently held at the UBC Aquatic Center.

Forty-one teams of swimmers from across the province attended, including six from the Okanagan-Shuswap.

Six competing Selkirks swimmers achieved 88 per cent best times, 11 club records and 11 final appearances.

Finn Skofteby, 12, had an amazing meet, qualifying for final swims in the nine events he swam. He then went on the win either a gold or silver in every event.

In the 200-metre Freestyle, Finn was able to swim a 2:04:94 which is a provincial record. He broke the previous record by over 1.5 seconds. That swim was also the third fastest 200-m Freestyle by a 12-year-old in Canadian history.

The team finished the weekend in 20th place out of the 41 teams attending, and was the fourth highest placed team from the North and Interior Division.

Finn co-won the aggregate award for boys 11-12 as the top scoring boy in his age category in the meet, in a tie with another swimmer from Wayland Swim Club from Richmond. Finn also qualified for several swim BC “Prospects” times in the process, which should make him a strong candidate to participate as a member of the Swim BC Provincial ID team in 2023-24.

The club is so proud of Finn and his teammates. The entire team has committed and worked incredibly hard this season.

This was the last swim meet for the Selkirks for the summer. They are looking forward to some time off before heading back into the pool in September. For more information about the club, visit selkirksswim.ca.

Submitted

Read more: Columbia Shuswap Selkirks making waves in swim competition season

Read more: Shuswap’s Selkirks swim to success at BC Summer Divisionals

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Salmon ArmShuswapSwimming

 

Columbia Shuswap Selkirk Swim Club Finn Skofteby won either gold or silver in all of his events at the recent Swim BC Summer Provincials. (Photo contributed)

Columbia Shuswap Selkirk Swim Club Finn Skofteby won either gold or silver in all of his events at the recent Swim BC Summer Provincials. (Photo contributed)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ahead of 6th World Cup, Sinclair stills feels same butterflies as the first
Next story
Canada held to 0-0 draw by Nigeria in Women’s World Cup 2023 opener

Just Posted

Devyn Gale died while fighting a fire near Revelstoke July 13, 2023. B.C. Wildfire Service operations director says it’s dangerous work and crews are facing extreme conditions while they keep Gale, and her family, in their hearts. (Lisa Takkinen/BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfire crews face extreme conditions as they mourn Revelstoke firefighter

CEO Jeffery Holomis and SC Carts. (Contributed)
Fore! Okanagan company drives electric golf carts to Fully Charged trade show

A red Audi was seized by the Golden-Field RCMP after a driver was caught driving more than 80km/h above the speed limit. (Photo via Golden-Field RCMP)
Driver loses car for excessive speeding for second time in 30 days near Golden

A large wildfire burns this handout image provided by the Government of Alberta and posted on their social media page. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Government of Alberta- Alberta Wilfire
Pilot dead after West Kelowna-based helicopter crashes battling wildfire