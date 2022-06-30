Salmon Arm Tennis Club thrilled to host 2022 provincial championships

The Salmon Arm Tennis Club will be hosting the National Bank Provincial Team Tennis Championships from Aug. 4-7, 2022. (File photo)

The Salmon Arm Tennis Club announced it has been awarded the honour of hosting the National Bank Provincial Team Tennis Championships in August.

In less than six weeks, players from around the province will come together in Salmon Arm from Aug. 4-7 to compete in Tennis BC’s sanctioned, culminating team event.

Club vice-president Marianne VanBuskirk said

the club is thrilled.

“We are so appreciative that our club membership is supporting this prestigious event and we look forward to working with our community partners and sponsors,” said VanBuskirk.

“This will be a chance to show others from around the province how fortunate we are to have a community of volunteers and enthusiastic citizens who are proud of their city and of our state-of-the-art indoor facility, the Askew Tennis Centre.”

VanBuskirk added that hotels, campgrounds and restaurants are expected to be bustling with tournament athletes, spectators and families during the event.

“This is really something that our tennis club has strived for, as we endeavour to host high-performing athletes at our club, with a good mix of recreational players and families.”

Read more: ‘Legendary’ tennis player gives Salmon Arm admirers a day to remember

Read more: ‘Spirit of reconciliation’: Landmark at Salmon Arm wharf creates awareness of Secwépemc presence

newsroom@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Salmon ArmTennis