Salmon Arm brings home shiny selection of medals from BC Winter Games

Salmon Arm athletes brought home a beautiful bouquet of medals from the BC Winter Games in Vernon.

In cross-country skiing, Madeleine Wilkie earned two golds and a silver.

One gold was in the girls sprint and the second in the four-by-2-kilometre mixed relay. There she teamed up with two skiers from Vernon and one from West Kelowna to claim gold for Thompson-Okanagan Zone 2.

Madeleine’s silver came in the 5-km interval-start event.

Also highly successful in cross-country skiing was para-athlete Kaden Baum, who brought home two gold medals.

One was in the sit-ski 3.5-km event and the other in the 400-metre race.

Their coach, Donna Flatman, was ecstatic.

“They both skied incredibly well and represented Larch Hills amazingly. That was a highlight for me, to watch them ski. They were both incredible.”

Also bringing home shiny gold medals were members of Team Beck in curling.

Skip Kaiden Beck, as well as Nolan Beck, Elias Rands and Alex Watkins, took gold for the Thompson-Okanagan zone in the boys competition. They were well-supported by head coach Darryl Horne and adult supervisor Scott Beck.

Cadence Tulak from Salmon Arm and her teammates earned a silver medal for Zone 2 in ringette. She was the lone Salmon Arm athlete, with players from Vernon, West Kelowna and Kelowna.

Well-known and versatile Shuswap athletes Lily Brook and Maggie Manning combined on a wheelchair basketball team with two players from Pender Island, one from Summerland and one from Kamloops, but just missed the medals.

