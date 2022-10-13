Aaron Volpatti, born and raised in Revelstoke, is far and away the most successful hockey player the town has ever produced. He played five seasons in hockey’s biggest league for the Vancouver Canucks and the Washington Capitals. (Contributed by Aaron Volpatti)

Aaron Volpatti, born and raised in Revelstoke, is far and away the most successful hockey player the town has ever produced. He played five seasons in hockey’s biggest league for the Vancouver Canucks and the Washington Capitals. (Contributed by Aaron Volpatti)

Revelstoke’s Aaron Volpatti returning to release debut book on NHL career

FIGHTER: Defying The NHL Odds is Volpatti’s first book following a career in the NHL

Following the announcement of the release of his debut book, Revelstoke’s own Aaron Volpatti has set the dates and times for his much anticipated return to introduce the community to FIGHTER: Defying The NHL Odds.

On Friday, Oct. 28, Volpatti will be hosting a BBQ and book signing at the Revelstoke Fire Hall from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Following the BBQ, Volpatti will be heading to his old stomping ground, the Revelstoke Forum, for the Grizzlies game and more signings of his book from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. The Revelstoke Grizzlies will be taking on the Kelowna Chiefs.

Then, on Saturday, Oct. 29, Volpatti will have a pair of book signings: first at Fable Book Parlour from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m., and then at SaveOnFoods from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Of the funds raised 40 per cent from the sales of the book for 54 days after its release will be donated to Vancouver’s Burn Fund Centre, a tribute to his Vancouver Canucks jersey number (54) and the second and third-degree burns which covered 40 per cent of his body following a devastating injury.

FIGHTER: Defying The NHL Odds, available October 25 at www.aaronvolpatti.com and on Amazon, is an account of Volpatti’s journey from his humble beginnings in Revelstoke, to his journey from Vancouver General Hospital’s Burn Unit to the NHL, and his life after hockey.

READ MORE: From the burn unit to the NHL: Revelstoke native recounts unique hockey journey in new book

READ MORE: 100-year-old Revelstoke resident casts her vote

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

RevelstokeRevelstoke Grizzlies

Previous story
PODCAST: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf preview 2022-23 NHL season

Just Posted

RCMP officers respond to sudden death in downtown Trail early Wednesday, Oct. 12. (File photo)
Man charged with impersonating a doctor found dead in downtown Trail

Freerider Ross Tester competes on the Freeride World Tour at Kicking Horse this past weekend. Due to high winds the day before competition, the event was moved to T1 south, instead of its traditional home on Ozone. Full results on page XX. (FWT photo)
Freeride World Tour back in Golden

On Sept. 28, Nasukin Jason Louie poses with Facilities and Operations Manager Ken White and Chief Operating Officer Heather Suttie as they accept the funding of $9.5 million for the Seven Nations Soaring Eagles Wellness Centre. (Photo by Kelsey Yates)
Lower Kootenay Band breaks ground on $9.5M treatment centre

Keith Hern and Toby Barrett at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, with the presentation of a donation to the fundraiser. (Photo submitted)
Fundraiser raises $35,445 for Golden hospital