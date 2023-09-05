Revelstoke Grizzlies take two wins against Golden over the weekend

The wins marked the beginning of the KIJHL preseason for both teams

The Revelstoke Grizzlies took two wins over the weekend after a pair of games on Friday (Sept. 1) and Saturday (Sept. 2) in Golden and Revelstoke, respectively.

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey (KIJHL) got underway this past weekend with teams shaking off the rust with some exhibition games. The Golden Rockets and the Revelstoke Grizzlies played a pair of games in each team’s home stadiums on Friday and Saturday with the Grizzlies collecting a win on both occasions. Starting with a 5–4 win in Golden, the Grizzlies’ win at home was a much lower scoring affair, requiring overtime to separate the two teams.

In their first game in front of their home crowd since winning the Cyclone Taylor Cup in the spring, the Revelstoke Grizzlies had to work hard until the final minute to win 1-0 against the Golden Rockets on Saturday.

The two teams combined for 10 penalties throughout the three periods of the game. Revelstoke Grizzlies’ Diego Smith racked up the most penalty minutes of the game with six minutes in the penalty box spread out over the second and third period.

Despite the penalties, neither team were able to capitalize on the man advantage, requiring an extra frame to decide the winner.

Grizzlies’ Lyden Robertson scored less than five minutes into overtime to give the Grizzlies the win. Robertson’s goal was assisted by Kalan Dickie and Cooper Thompson.

The Golden Rockets will be back in action on Thursday night (Sept. 7) against the Columbia Valley Rockies, while the Revelstoke Grizzlies take on the Fernie Ghostriders on Friday (Sept. 8) in Fernie.

