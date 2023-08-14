The Revelstoke and Salmon Arm cricket clubs. (Contributed by Matt Bramall)

Revelstoke Cricket Club earn first ever victory in match against Salmon Arm

The game was also the first match ever played at the new Salmon Arm pitch

The Revelstoke Cricket Club earned their first-ever victory this month in only their fourth game since forming.

The Revelstoke club defeated the Salmon Arm Cricket Club by three wickets on Aug. 6. “The game was a thrilling encounter which saw two determined sides compete in difficult conditions,” said Revelstoke Skipper Matt Bramall.

The match also marked new beginnings for cricket in Salmon Arm, with the club hosting competition for the first time on their own, brand-new cricket pitch.

“With smoke from multiple fires and 30C temperatures, playing conditions were extremely challenging,” added Bramall. “This certainly contributed to some feisty moments between the two teams as both were eager to secure a victory.”

The Revelstoke club is also well on their way to building a pitch in its own community, adding to the growth of the sport in the Interior.

According to Bramall, the local club is a quarter of the way to their fundraising goal of $10,000 to build a cricket pitch at Centennial Park in Revelstoke.

READ MORE: Revelstoke Cricket Club approved to build permanent pitch

