Toronto Argonauts quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson hands the ball off to teammate Andrew Harris during first half CFL football action against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Toronto Monday, July 4, 2022. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch)

PODCAST: Catching up with four-time Grey Cup champion Andrew Harris

MOJ on Sports: RB the only Canadian in CFL history to rush for more than 10,000 yards

On this edition of ‘MOJ on Sports’, host Bob Marjanovich talks with Andrew Harris, four-time Grey Cup champion, three-time Canadian Junior Football champion and one of only six individuals to rush for more than 10,000 yards in the Canadian Football League, and he’s the only Canadian to accomplish the feat.

Harris has had an outstanding CFL career with the B.C. Lions, Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Toronto Argonauts.

After high school in Winnipeg, Harris joined the Vancouver Island Raiders of the Canadian Junior Football League. During his junior career, he led the Raiders to three national championships (2006, 2008 and 2009) and broke a number of records, including all-time touchdowns and scoring.

In 2009, he was awarded the Wally Buono Award for most outstanding junior football player in Canada.

