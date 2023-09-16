PHOTOS: Vancouver Canucks’ top prospects shine in Penticton

The Vancouver Canucks' top prospects opened the 2023 Young Stars Classic with a 7-1 victory against the Calgary Flames on Friday, Sept. 15, at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton. (Photo- Jennifer Small)
This year’s edition of the Vancouver Canucks’ Young Stars Classic is underway in Penticton and the home-province squad wasted no time in making some noise on the ice.

The Canucks’ top prospects, led by Aidan McDonough and Cole McWard, aided B.C.’s team to a 7-1 rout of the Calgary Flames at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday, Sept. 15.

Vancouver used seven different goal scorers in its tournament-opening triumph over Calgary.

Along with McDonough and McWard, who both appeared in games with Vancouver’s big club in 2022-2023, Vilmer Alriksson, Marc Gatcomb, Jacob Maillet, Filip Johansson and Karel Plasek found the back of the net for the Canucks’ prospect team.

Calgary’s lone marker came from Lucas Ciona, a sixth-round pick of the Flames from 2021.

While the Canucks’ top prospects won’t appear at the SOEC until Sunday night when the team battles the Winnipeg Jets, those from the Flames will be on the Penticton ice Saturday night, Sept. 16, to play the Edmonton Oilers’ youngsters.

The Young Stars Classic — which is now an end-of-summer Penticton tradition — runs through Monday, Sept. 18, with all games taking place at the SOEC.

Each Western Canadian squad will hit the ice three times this weekend.

A full schedule can be found here and tickets can be purchased at valleyfirsttix.com.

