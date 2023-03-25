PHOTOS: Vancouver Canucks mascot helps make killer contest video for B.C. arena

Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy posed with Fin, the Vancouver Canucks mascot, for a Kraft Hockeyville promotional video at Planet Ice. (Brandon Tucker/The News) Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy posed with Fin, the Vancouver Canucks mascot, for a Kraft Hockeyville promotional video at Planet Ice. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Vancouver Canucks mascot, Fin, stopped by Planet Ice on March 24 to skate around with the children and record a promotional video for Kraft Hockeyville. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Vancouver Canucks mascot, Fin, stopped by Planet Ice on March 24 to skate around with the children and record a promotional video for Kraft Hockeyville. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Vancouver Canucks mascot, Fin, stopped by Planet Ice on March 24 to skate around with the children and record a promotional video for Kraft Hockeyville. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Vancouver Canucks mascot, Fin, stopped by Planet Ice on March 24 to skate around with the children and record a promotional video for Kraft Hockeyville. (Brandon Tucker/The News) The Vancouver Canucks mascot, Fin, stopped by Planet Ice on March 24 to skate around with the children and record a promotional video for Kraft Hockeyville. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Some Vancouver Canucks royalty took a trip down to Planet Ice in Maple Ridge on Friday to participate in the filming of the rally video for the Kraft Hockeyville contest.

Former NHLer Darcy Rota teamed up with Canucks mascot Fin to hype up the dozens of local Ridge Meadows Rustlers that cheered and skated their way across the Cam Neely Arena as part of the promotional video.

Maple Ridge Mayor Dan Ruimy also stopped by to get in on the fun and was very outspoken about his support of the arena in this annual contest.

“We need everybody on board,” said Mayor Ruimy. “A community that invests in its youth, wins the day.”

“I need everybody to go out there on March 31, log in to Kraft Hockeyville, and start your voting. You can vote as many times as you want because we want to win. We want to shine a spotlight on Maple Ridge and it would be another great opportunity to showcase the fact that we have so many organizations and so many volunteers that love this community and want this community to succeed.”

Voting for the Kraft Hockeyville contest starts at 6 a.m. PST on Friday, March 31, and is open until 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 1.