PHOTOS: Podium results from Natural Selection Tour in Revelstoke

The Yeti Natural Selection Tour wrapped up in Revelstoke last night as approximately 200 pow enthusiasts crowded Rockford Plaza at Revelstoke Mountain Resort to watch the athletes take the podium.

The top three riders in the men’s and women’s categories were awarded trophies on Mar. 8. All 12 athletes battled it out in head-to-head competition on Mar. 6 in the backcountry near Revelstoke on the Selkirk Tangiers tenure.

Hare the results:

Women

Zoi Sadowski-Synnot Elena Hight Hailey Langland

Men

Travis Rice Blake Paul Dustin Craven

Here’s a recap of the event:

