PHOTOS: North Okanagan athletes add gold, silver, bronze to B.C. totals at NAIG

Two North Okanagan athletes added gold medals to B.C.’s overall total Saturday, July 22, on the final day of competition at the 10th North American Indigenous Games in Nova Scotia.
Eva Williams of Vernon won gold in 19U women’s lacrosse, after B.C. defeated Ontario 10-8 in the championship. B.C. was a perfect 6-0.
Mother Nature cancelled the softball medal games, resulting in shared gold and bronze medals for the competing teams.
Kacey Miller of Vernon brought home gold in 19U men’s softball, as B.C. and Nova Scotia made it to the final.
Danielle Lachmuth of Armstrong and Team B.C. shared bronze in 19U women’s softball with Ontario. Lachmuth played first base, second base, and some outfield for Team B.C. She was the youngest player on the squad.
Vernon’s Taylor Robins-Swanson and Koenn Mahar-Robins picked up silver in 16U men’s box lacrosse, falling 7-6 to Ontario in the gold-medal match. It was B.C.’s only loss of the tournament.
Robins-Swanson played all six games in goal for B.C., finishing with a stellar 4.50 goals against average, two shutouts and one assist. Koenn Mahar-Robins, an attacking player for the province, collected seven goals and 13 assists for 20 points in B.C.’s six contests.
Vernon’s Cheveyo Parker won bronze in 19U men’s basketball as B.C. scored a wild 112-107 overtime victory against Ontario.
B.C. finished second in the overall medal standings to Saskatchewan. B.C. won 53 gold medals, 63 silver and 45 bronze for 161 total medals. Saskatchewan was first with 51G-63S-61B for 175 medals.
Swimmer Niya Kashuba of Vernon will be bringing home six medals from the Games’ pool, including a pair of gold in the 100- and 200-metre backstroke in the 14U female division. Kashuba also won four silver medals.
The Team B.C. NAIG swim team was sponsored by Vernon-based Kal Tire.
Vernon’s Kosis Linke won bronze in the 14U male track and field competition, finishing third in the high jump with a leap of 1.40 metres. He was seventh in the long jump, 13th in the 80m race and 15th in the 150m. Linke was a part of the B.C. 4×100 relay team that was disqualified in the final.
Vernon’s Nolan Wilson and Evan Kashuba settled for fourth place in men’s 16U softball, losing the bronze-medal game Friday, 12-5, to Ontario. Kashuba was 2-3 with a single, double and run scored for B.C. while Wilson went 1-3 with a single.
In volleyball, Coldstream’s Aleya Hansen and the B.C. 16U female team lost its quarterfinal matchup, 3-0 to Wisconsin. The Americans won 25-17, 25-21, 26-24. Hansen and B.C. went 3-1 in the preliminary round.
Jonathan Fraser-Munroe of Vernon was the captain of a hard-luck Team B.C. in the 19U men’s event. B.C’s 2-2 record in the round-robin was not good enough to get to the medal round. Their 2-0 losses came against Manitoba and Alberta, who will play for gold on Saturday.
@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
North American Indigenous GamesNorth Okanagan Regional District