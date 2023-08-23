PHOTOS: Competition begins at the Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games

Darts competitors line up. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Darts competitors line up. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Hockey athletes hit the ice at MSA Arena on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Hockey athletes hit the ice at MSA Arena on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Table tennis players compete at the UFV gym on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Table tennis players compete at the UFV gym on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
The snooker table is ready. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)The snooker table is ready. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Table tennis player gets ready to serve. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Table tennis player gets ready to serve. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Track and field competition began on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Track and field competition began on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Pickleball players compete outside. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Pickleball players compete outside. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Snooker player lines up a shot. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Snooker player lines up a shot. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Darts action on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Darts action on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Tennis players open competition. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Tennis players open competition. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Track athletes battle it out at Rotary Stadium. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Track athletes battle it out at Rotary Stadium. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Darts players take aim on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Darts players take aim on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Snooker players line up their shots. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Snooker players line up their shots. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Carpet bowling opens at the Ag-Rec Centre on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Carpet bowling opens at the Ag-Rec Centre on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Pickleball players compete on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Pickleball players compete on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Cindy O’Brien Hugh from the Fraser Valley competes in the high jump during BC 55-Plus Games action on Wednesday (Aug. 23). (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Cindy O’Brien Hugh from the Fraser Valley competes in the high jump during BC 55-Plus Games action on Wednesday (Aug. 23). (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Cribbage competitors compete on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Cribbage competitors compete on Wednesday. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Fans cheer on pickleball players. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Fans cheer on pickleball players. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)

Competition has officially opened at the Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games.

Athletes opened play on Wednesday (Aug. 23) in a variety of different sports at venues all over Abbotsford.

Action continues locally until Saturday (Aug. 26).

Tonight (Wednesday) is the Opening Ceremony – a free event which runs from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rotary Stadium.

Performers include: violinist Calvin Dyck and the Abbotsford Youth Orchestra, Chilliwack Harmony Chorus, Drumlines, the Legacy Dance Team, the Abbotsford Skipping Sensations and more.

