Penticton Vees head coach, general manager and president Fred Harbinson became the all-time BCHL playoff series wins leader following the team’s 7-4 victory against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Friday, May 5. (Logan Lockhart- Western News)

Penticton Vees’ coach makes BCHL history

Fred Harbinson won his 30th playoff series last weekend against Salmon Arm

Fred Harbinson has made B.C. Hockey League history.

The Penticton Vees’ head coach, general manager and president became the league’s all-time playoff series wins leader Friday, May 5, following the team’s 7-4 victory against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in Game 5 of the Interior Conference Finals.

Penticton’s win marked the 30th time Harbinson has won a playoff series, surpassing former Chilliwack Chiefs head coach Harvey Smyl.

The Vees also booked their ticket Friday to the Fred Page Cup Finals by capturing the Interior Conference title, their 18th in history and seventh under Harbsinon’s leadership.

It moves the team’s bench boss into a tie with former Powell River Kings and Nanaimo Clippers head coach Kent Lewis on the all-time list for BCHL Finals appearances.

Harbinson has served as Vees’ bench boss since 2007, helping the team capture a Doyle Cup, Western Canada Cup, five Fred Page Cups and the 2012 RBC Cup in Humboldt, Sask. He has the most wins of any coach in team history and ranks third all-time among BCHL coaches.

He agreed to a new five-year contract extension with the Vees on Feb. 9. The deal will take him through to the end of the 2028-2029 season.

The Vees welcome the Alberni Valley Bulldogs at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday, May 12, for Game No. 1 at the Fred Page Cup Finals. Game 2 is also at the SOEC.

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

BCHLhockeyPenticton Vees

