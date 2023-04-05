New amateur tour welcome to golfers around the Okanagan

The nine stop tour has events in Kelowna, Penticton, Summerland, and Vernon

If you feel like playing a round of golf against your friends isn’t competitive enough for you, take a look at the new amateur golf tour coming to the Okanagan.

Twlv Stix Golf, part of the Canada’s National Golf League (NGL), is launching for its inaugural tour this summer. This is also the NGL’s inaugural year.

Anyone in the Okanagan that would like to join the tour must have anywhere from a 0-20 handicap as the tour looks to fill out its 48-person roster.

The tour will feature nine one-round stops around the Okanagan from May until September. There will be two events every month, held on Sundays and never on long weekends.

There are three tour cards that are available for purchase to join: Primary, Secondary, and Full Season. The primary and full season tour cards include a Golf Canada Membership, which is a prerequisite to play on the tour. Green fees are not included in the tour cards.

For more information on the tour, visit Twlv Stix Golf's website.

