Multiple Okanagan golf courses to host RBC PGA Scramble qualifiers

The first qualifier is at Shadow Ridge on Monday, May 23

Do you think you and three friends have what it takes to be RBC PGA Scramble National Champions? Now is your chance to give it a shot.

Okanagan golfers are invited to take part in a local qualifier for the RBC PGA Scramble at Shadow Ridge Golf Club in Kelowna on May 23.

The scramble is a series of national events where the winner of each local qualifier is invited to one of the 11 regional finals later in the summer. There are 153 local qualifiers across the country with 22 of them in British Columbia.

Black Mountain Golf Club is also hosting one of the qualifier events on June 29, and will also be hosting the B.C. East regional finals on Aug. 11.

The other courses in the Okanagan (B.C. East) also hosting qualifying tournaments are Fairmont Hot Springs Resort (June 12), Overlander Golf (Armstrong, June 25), Purcell Golf (Kimberley, June 26), Bighorn Golf and Country Club (Kamloops, July 3), Revelstoke Golf Club (July 10), St. Eugene Golf Resort (Cranbrook, July 13 and 17) [July 13 – women’s only], Talking Rock Golf Course (Chase, July 17), Eagle Ranch Resort (Invermere, July 18), Shuswap National (Salmon Arm, July 31).

The 11 winners from the regional finals will face off for the national championship at Cabot Links in Nova Scotia.

Every team must require four amateur golfers must be 19 or older with an updated Golf Canada handicap. There is one spot reserved in each regional final for one all-women’s team.

Registration for Kelowna’s first local qualifier at Shadow Ridge must be handed in by Monday, May 16 (one week before the event). There are a maximum of 36 teams for the event. The June 29, event at Black Mountain has 46 spaces available.

To register, see the list of local qualifiers, or for more information, visit https://rbcpgascramble.com/local-qualifiers/

GolfKelownaLocal SportsPGA