More than 140 athletes from across B.C.’s Interior ski for gold at Apex Mountain

The Sporting Life OK NGSL Zone Finals took place on March 4 and 5

Skiers from across the Interior competed in the Sporting Life OK NGSL Zone Finals on March 4 and 5, at the Apex Mountain Resort near Penticton. (Photo- Greg Jaron)

Skiers from Penticton impressed on the regional stage last weekend, doing so in their own backyard at the Apex Mountain Resort.

The hill hosted the Sporting Life OK NGSL Zone Finals on March 4 and 5, and welcomed more than 140 athletes from Big White, Vernon, Revelstoke and Sun Peaks ski clubs.

Athletes in the U6, U8, U10, and U12 age groups were tasked with competing on the Penticton-based hills, with local skiers Joshua Marshall, Leo Van Den Berg, Gavin Hill, Chloe Marshall and Mason Fox all ending the weekend with first-place finishes.

“Sunday’s races, featuring the U10 and U12 skiers, were slightly more challenging due to the continuous snowfall. However, thanks to the consistent effort of the volunteers, a successful race was achieved,” said Lesley Evans from the Apex Mountain Resort. “The Apex Ski Club would like to extend its thank you to all of the volunteers and Apex Mountain Resort for their support, as well as all of the sponsors.”

Last weekend’s event was sanctioned by the BC Alpine Ski Association.

While athletes from Apex have had successful 2023 campaigns thus far, the hill is currently vying to be named the best ski community in Canada.

Online voters have helped Apex reach the top 10 of the annual Mackenzie TopPeak competition.

The hill has won $2,500 for its freestyle facility, as a result.

A CBC Sports broadcast on Saturday, March 11, at 3 p.m., will showcase the 10 best Mackenzie TopPeaks in Canada, including Apex, with the phase of voting set for 4 p.m.

The best ski community in Canada will be announced on April 1.

People can vote on the Mackenzie TopPeak website.

READ MORE: National TV broadcast recognizing Apex Mountain Resort

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

< strong>Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

PentictonskiingSports