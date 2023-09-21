Penticton Vees captain Frank Djurasevic lifts the Fred Page Cup at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on May 17, 2023. (ELENA RARDON /BLACK PRESS)

‘Making Hockey History’: New documentary on Penticton Vees’ championship run

The 10-episode series documents the team’s journey starting with scenes from Sept. 2022

The historic journey that ended in back-to-back Fred Page Cup titles for the Penticton Vees can now be relived in a new documentary.

Memories from the Vees’ 2022-2023 championship season are featured in the release of a new documentary series, ‘Making Hockey History.’

The 10-episode series starts in September 2022, when the Fred Harbinson-led Vees kick-off training camp with hopes of repeating as B.C. Hockey League champions.

Featuring never-before-seen interviews and special guest appearances, the documentary relives Penticton’s journey to winning the Fred Page Cup in May 2023 on Vancouver Island.

All 10 episodes can now be watched on TELUS Optik TV on Channel 9, and on the telecommunications company’s YouTube page called ‘Storyhive.’

Representatives from the Vees have confirmed that all 10 episodes will be posted to their own YouTube channel over the coming weeks.

The first episode, featuring scenes from Penticton’s storied hockey history and interviews with players and select parents, was released to the team’s page on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

Penticton’s own Andrew Jakubeit at Groove-V Productions led all filming efforts, the team said.

The documentary’s release was made possible through TELUS’ Canadian Documentary grant process.

