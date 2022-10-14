Vancouver Canucks’ Kevin Bieksa, right, skates with the puck as Colorado Avalanche’s Paul Stastny gives chase during first period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday April 10, 2014. Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Canucks’ Kevin Bieksa, right, skates with the puck as Colorado Avalanche’s Paul Stastny gives chase during first period NHL hockey action in Vancouver, B.C., on Thursday April 10, 2014. Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Longtime Vancouver defenceman Kevin Bieksa to sign one-day deal to retire as Canuck

41-year-old called it a “privilege” to start his career with the Canucks

Defenceman Kevin Bieksa will sign a one-day contract with the Vancouver Canucks to mark his retirement from the NHL on Nov. 3, the team announced on Thursday.

The move will also be celebrated by the team when the Canucks host the Anaheim Ducks that night.

Bieksa spent his first 10 seasons in the NHL (2005-06 to 2014-15) with Vancouver, which drafted him in the fifth round (151st overall) in the 2001 draft. He spent the final three years of his career with the Ducks, having last played in the 2017-18 season.

In a statement, the 41-year-old called it a “privilege” to start his career with the Canucks and said “it’s fitting I retire as one.”

He is sixth among Vancouver defencemen in points (241) and assists (185), tied for seventh in goals (56) and seventh in games played for the franchise (597).

The Grimsby, Ont., native totalled 278 points (63 goals, 215 assists) in 808 career games.

RELATED: Sedins’ jerseys retired as Canucks blank Blackhawks 3-0

NHLvancouver canucks

Previous story
PODCAST: Black Press insiders McKinley, Wolf preview 2022-23 NHL season
Next story
THE MOJ: Canucks adopt philosophy of making a good offence their best defence

Just Posted

Plenty of online offers have the promises of making a lot of money for little effort by working from home. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
COLUMN: The unrealistic promise of big money

(@arber_xhekaj/Twitter)
Morning Start: The NHL ‘X’ man

RCMP officers respond to sudden death in downtown Trail early Wednesday, Oct. 12. (File photo)
Man accused of impersonating doctor in Trail dies a week later by electrocution

Freerider Ross Tester competes on the Freeride World Tour at Kicking Horse this past weekend. Due to high winds the day before competition, the event was moved to T1 south, instead of its traditional home on Ozone. Full results on page XX. (FWT photo)
Freeride World Tour back in Golden