Owen Cuthbert-Mayrhofer brought home a silver medal from the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s Jiu-Jitsu Con 2023. (contributed)

Owen Cuthbert-Mayrhofer brought home a silver medal from the International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s Jiu-Jitsu Con 2023. (contributed)

Lake Country athletes bring home hardware from international jiu-jitsu con

The event was held in Las Vegas over the Labour Day weekend

Lake Country Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu brought home several medals from the recent International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s Jiu-Jitsu Con.

Held in Las Vegas, Nevada over the Labour Day weekend, three local athletes made the podium amongst thousands of athletes from across the world.

In the World Master’s Championships for athletes over 30, Jeff Cuthbert took the gold in the Blue Belt Men’s Super-Heavyweight category. Cuthbert also won the silver medal in the Men’s Blue Belt Absolute division.

Also in the Master’s, Piera Chiola won silver in the Blue Belt Women’s Lightweight category, losing her final match 0-2.

One Lake Country youth brought home some hardware. Owen Cuthbert-Mayrhofer brought home the silver medal in the Teen 2 Yellow Belt Boy’s Light-Featherweight class.

READ MORE: Charity football game to support Central Okanagan Fire Relief Fund

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Lake CountrySports

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Autographed program from 76 years ago highlights NHL games in Vernon
Next story
UPDATE: Shuswap Hospital Foundation cancels annual golf fundraiser

Just Posted

A jury in a coroner’s inquest into the police killing of a B.C. man eight years ago says the province and the RCMP should speed up the introduction of police body cameras. An RCMP officer wears a body camera in Bible Hill, N.S. on Sunday, April 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Body cams, dash cams priority for jury in Waylon Edey inquest

Striking Rockwool workers headed to the 68th Street turnoff on Monday to mark Labour Day with a march and demonstration to remind the public they are on strike and the reason Labour Day is a holiday because of union actions like theirs. Photo Karen McKinley
Labour Day in Grand Forks marked with strike

Firefighters hose down a spot within the Bush Creek East wildfire perimeter. (BCWS photo)
Possible rain, cooler temperatures forecasted for Shuswap wildfire

The McDougall Creek wildfire ripped through the Bear Creek area of West Kelowna. There is very little left for residents to salvage. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
250 personnel ready if West Kelowna blaze encroaches on Glenrosa