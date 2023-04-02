Princeton and Kimberley are tied 1-1 in the Teck Cup final. Photo Hanna Gould

Princeton and Kimberley are tied 1-1 in the Teck Cup final. Photo Hanna Gould

Kimberley blasts Princeton in double overtime victory

Teck Cup final now sits at 1-1

The Kimberley Dynamiters blasted into double overtime in Princeton on Saturday April 1, winning the second game of the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League’s Teck Cup final 3-2.

It was a fiery night for Kimberley’s Campbell McLean. He scored under the two-minute mark in the third period of regular play, in front of an empty Dynamiter’s net, to force overtime with assists going Christian Mealey and Cam Reid.

McLean then delivered the game winner early in the second overtime frame, assisted by Reid and Tyler Lindal, disappointing a full-to-the-rafters barn of Posse fans.

Kimberley had Princeton on the back foot from the first whistle, out-shooting Princeton 63-26, while putting heavy physical pressure on the team’s stand-up goaltender Peyton Trzaska.

Brayden Bablitz scored for the Posse late in the first period, assisted by Dayton Nelson and Sean Mitchell, and that was evened up by Kimberley’s Cash Regan at the seven-minute mark in the second.

Early in the third Tyson Horiachka, assisted by Jonathan Ward and Anmol Garcha, netted the go-ahead goal.

Princeton won the first game of the series 6-3 the previous night.

The series is now tied 1-1 and moves to Kimberley for games three and four, Monday, April 3 and Tuesday, April 4.

