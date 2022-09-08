(Raquel Rodrigues/Submitted)

Kelowna team riding strong during 6 day Rockies race

The pair are currently ranked second with four days to go

Cyclepath, Kelowna, is being represented by a crusher at the Trans Rockies Singletrack 6, a six-day mountain bike race.

Raquel Rodrigues an employee of Cyclepath and teammate Mark Janssen, owner of Kimco, are currently ranked second in the multi-day competition.

The pair are competing in the mixed team category.

“Everyone thinks we’re crazy for doing this, but what could be better than riding your bike for six days?” said Rodrigues.

(Raquel Rodrigues/Submitted)

Rodrigues and Janssen grew up racing bikes in their home countries of Brazil and South Africa respectively, before moving to Canada.

(Raquel Rodrigues/Submitted)

Rodrigues has called Kelowna home for the last five years while Janssen has been living in the Okanagan for 20 years.

Despite years in the saddle, Rodrigues says that the six gruelling days of riding are challenging.

“It’s a mix of challenging and fun.”

The team has another four days of racing to go and hopes to reign in first place over the next few stages.

