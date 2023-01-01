Kelowna Rockets captain Colton Dach is out of the Team Canada lineup for the remainder of the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships with an apparent shoulder injury. (Hockey Canada/Twitter)

Kelowna Rockets captain Colton Dach is out of the Team Canada lineup for the remainder of the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships with an apparent shoulder injury. (Hockey Canada/Twitter)

Kelowna Rockets captain Dach out of world juniors

Colton Dach suffered apparent shoulder injury in 5-1 win over Sweden Saturday, Dec. 31; ruled out Sunday

Team Canada will have a new player on their roster for Monday’s quarterfinal clash against Slovakia at the World Junior Hockey Championship as Hockey Canada announced on Sunday that forward Owen Beck has been added as a replacement for the injured Colton Dach.

Dach, 19, the captain of the Western Hockey League’s Kelowna Rockets, will miss the remainder of the tournament after appearing to suffer a right shoulder injury in the third period of Canada’s 5-1 win over Sweden Saturday, Dec. 31.

Dach threw a hit in the defensive zone and immediately crumpled to the ice favouring his right arm. He could be heard screaming in pain on the TV broadcast as he left the ice.

Dach has two assists in four games for Canada at the 2023 World Juniors.

Beck, 18, has scored 17 goals and 23 assists over 30 games with the Mississauga Steelheads of the Ontario Hockey League this season.

Beck was cut from Canada’s World Junior team earlier this month at selection camp.

The other quarterfinal matches Monday have Sweden playing Finland, the United States taking on Germany and Czechia takes on Switzerland.

READ MORE: Bedard’s four assists lead Canada to 5-1 win over Sweden on New Year’s Eve at world juniors

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets Dach to debut at World Juniors

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

CanadaIIHF world junior hockeyKelowna Rockets

Previous story
Weegar gives Calgary Flames big lift in 3-2 win over Canucks

Just Posted

The Peace Tower is seen on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Nov. 5, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
New year, new rules: Some of the new laws in Canada beginning Jan. 1, 2023

The first baby of 2023 was born in Abbotsford. In the Okanagan, the first tyke was born in Penticton, and in the Interior Health region, the first baby was delivered in Cranbrook. (Black Press - file photo)
Interior Health region’s first baby born in Cranbrook

Team Canada forward Marie-Philip Poulin (29) celebrates with her gold medal after defeating the United States in women’s hockey gold medal game action at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. How many medals did Canada win in the 2022 Winter Olympics? THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2022?

Columbia River Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok.
A year in review with Columbia River-Revelstoke MLA Doug Clovechok