Kelowna man cycling across B.C. for mental health charity

Sam Biffart will take off from Victoria on June 5

Sam Biffart is set to climb close to the equivalent of two Mt. Everests this June, on two wheels.

The Kelowna man has a goal of riding his gravel bike from Victoria to the Alberta border over a span of just over two weeks from June 5-21, all in the name of mental health.

Dubbed ‘B.C. Trek’, Biffart hopes to raise $15,000 for Third Space Charity, a program that provides free supportive counselling to young adults in the Okanagan region.

“I love adventuring and riding my bike, and after a year of thinking about and planning this trip, I’m excited to finally get it started,” said Biffart. “Myself and many people in my life have struggled with mental health, so it was really important to me that I make this ride a way to raise awareness of the issue while also raising money to help more people get the support they need.”

Third Space Charity Executive Director Karen Mason said they are “so grateful” for Biffart’s support.

“I bike to and from work a lot during the warmer months, but I can’t begin to imagine a cycling trip like that which Sam is about to undertake on behalf of our mental health support programs for young adults.”

The trek is mapped out at more than 1,500 kilometres long, climbing a total of 15,550 metres. Biffart added that he plans to stay off of major travel routes.

Those looking to stay updated on Biffart’s adventure can follow him on Instagram and Facebook @sambiffart. Donations can be made to Third Space Charity at thirdspacecanada.org/donate.

Current sponsors for the ride include Inovv8 Digital Solutions, Janzen Insurance, Momentum Realty Inc, Smith Creek Cycle, Kinetic Evolution and Tool Shed Brewing.

