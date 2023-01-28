Kelowna Chiefs goalie Braeden Mitchell stones North Okanagan Knights shooter Bryan Brew from in-close while Kelowna defenceman Nathan Christensen looks to clear any rebound during Game 3 action of the teams' KIJHL Divisional semifinal action Monday, March 2, at Armstrong's Nor-Val Sports Centre. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

Kelowna Chiefs player in hospital after windpipe hit

Zach Peitsch still in Kelowna General

A Kelowna Chiefs player remains in hospital after being struck in the throat.

Zach Peitsch, who mans the blue line for the junior B squad, was hit in the throat by a Grand Forks players’ stick on Jan. 27, causing him to be taken to local hospital. He was then taken to Kelowna General Hospital with damage to his windpipe, and underwent surgery today.

More on his condition will be relayed as it unfolds.

