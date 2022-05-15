Kamloops Venom take bite out of Vernon Tigers

Kamloops Venom goalie RJ Gerow stops a close-in shot from Caden Colmorgen of the Vernon Iron Ghost Construction Tigers during the Venom’s 13-7 Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League win Saturday, May 14, at Kal Tire Place. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

Bad first periods against the Kamloops Venom are costing the Vernon Iron Ghost Construction Tigers.

The visiting Venom scored on their first two shots, and added four more goals before the 12:30 mark of the opening period, and cruised to a 13-7 win in the Tigers’ Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League home opener Saturday, May 14, at Kal Tire Place.

The victory came six days after Kamloops scored nine times in the opening 20 minutes on their home floor, rolling to an 18-10 win over the Tigers.

Cailen Hamilton led Kamloops with three goals and three assists. Nate Van Unen added a goal and three helpers while Teha Wells scored twice and chipped in an assist for the Venom, who led 6-1 after one period and 11-5 after 40 minutes

Owen Barrow and Zack Hebden also collected two goals each for the winners, Jax Anderson had 1+2, Josh Abel 1+1 and Nolan Virgo added the other marker for the Venom, who sit atop the five-team league at 3-1. RJ Gerow picked up the win in goal for the Venom.

Thomas Pain led Vernon with two goals, Jacob Brewer, Carston Disher and Kael Black had 1+1 while single markers went to Colten Colmorgen and Hayden Catt. Noah Pearson had two assists for the Tigers, who drop to 2-2-1. Derek Pereboom had a busy night in the Vernon goal.

In Kelowna Saturday, the hometown Kodiaks defeated the South Okanagan Flames 9-6. The expansion Bears improve to 2-1 while the Flames fall to 2-2.

A game scheduled for Friday, May 13, in Armstrong between the Shamrocks and Venom was postponed with Armstrong citing a lack of players due to graduation ceremonies.

Armstrong (0-3-1) hosts the Kodiaks Sunday, May 15, at 5 pm. at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

The league has announced a scheduled game Sunday in Penticton between the Flames and Kamloops has been cancelled due to a lack of qualified referees.

The Shamrocks visit the Tigers Wednesday, May 18, for a 7 p.m. game at Kal Tire Place.

