‘It was incredible’: Annual ski event at Golden’s Kicking Horse Resort sees large turnout

The Kicking Horse Mountain Resort hosted a successful 2023 Jeep Junior Freeski Series, from Jan. 6 to 8.

The event provided an opportunity for youth between the ages of 7 to 18 to not only develop their skills, but also showcase them to the community in a fun and supportive environment.

According to the resort’s spokesperson Matt Mosteller, the event was a massive success that everyone enjoyed being part of.

“It was incredible,” Mosteller said.

“We had a super turnout from all over western Canada and many U.S. states, Alaska, Montana, Colorado and more. These athletes aged seven to 18 gave their all, in some challenging light conditions, showcasing their skill and abilities. We want to give a big shout-out to the local kids from the Golden Alpine Rippers, Jeff Holden and all the judges, the amazing volunteers and the awesome support from the team at Kicking Horse Mountain Resort, plus the sponsors, Jeep, Rossignol and Smith.”

Mosteller added that the event’s success is vital to the future of the sport because it shows that people are interested in the sport.

He says the skill level is already high and only going to get higher.

The winners of each division are as follows:

• Female U12 – Arabella Booker

• Male U12 – Landon Glover

• Female 12-14 – Kira Livernois

• Male 12-14 – Simon Roberts

• Female 15-18 – Sofia Guy

• Male 15-18 – Kane Gascoigne

@aadwan02

ali.adwan@blackpress.ca

