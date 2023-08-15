Golden’s Dolphin swim team does ‘personal best’ in Kamloops competition

Head coach Elyssia McClean and the 30 Dolphins travelled to Kamloops on Aug. 5

The 30 members of the Golden Dolphins Swim Club traveled to Kamloops on Aug. 5 and 6 to compete in the Okanagan Regional Championship Meet.

Anika Crawford and Malcolm Labonville both set new club records in multiple events.

Labonville broke the boy’ Div-5 50-metre fly, 100m fly, 100m backstroke and 200m IM Club records while Anika toppled two of the girls’ Div-3 records for 50m free and 50m fly.

The following individuals placed inside the top three in their respective divisions, which earned themselves a ticket to the provincial championships Aug 18-20 in Nanaimo:

Anika Crawford placed 1st in all of her individual events – 100m IM, 50m free, 50m fly and 100m free. She also swam as part of a Div-4 medley relay team which finished 2nd.

Theo Ewan placed 3rd in the Div-1 50m breaststroke and swam as part of a Div 2 freestyle relay team which finished 2nd.

Amelia Labonville placed 2nd in both the Div-7 50m and 100m fly and 3rd in the 100m free.She also swam as part of a Div-7 medley relay team which finished 2nd.

Malcolm Labonville placed 1st in both the Div-5 50m and& 100m fly and 2nd in the 100m back and 200m IM freestyle.

Katrina McClean finished 1st in the Div-7 100m breaststroke, second in the 200m IM, and third in both the 50m free and 100m back. She also swam as part of a Div-7 medley relay team which finished 2nd.

Liam McRoberts finished 2nd in the Div-1 50m fly and swam as part of the Div 2 freestyle relay team which finished 2nd.

Tyla McRoberts placed 1st in the Div-2 100m free and 3rd in both the 50m free and 50m back.

Felix Poulin placed 2nd in the Div-2 50m fly and swam as part of a Div 2 freestyle relay team which finished 2nd..

Nathan Tan placed 2nd in the Div-4 200m IM, 100m free, and 100m back, then 3rd in the 5om free.

Micah Vanderhart placed 3rd in the Div-3 50m back and swam as part of a Div-4 medley relay team which finished 2nd.

And last but not least, head coach Elyssia McClean placed 1st in the Div-8 200m IM and 100m breaststroke, 2nd in 50m fly, and 3rd in 50m free.

The Dolphins will also be sending two relay teams and had three master swimmers qualify for the provicnial finals.

In addition to the names mentioned above, Fell Binder-Leckie, Isabella Fischer, Stella Kells and Breck Nolin all helped their relay teams reach a top-two finish – good enough to earn a spot at the provincial championships as well.

Our master swimmers who qualified are Jolene Potter, Dr. Nick Tan and Koren Lefebvre.

The following swimmers all had fantastic races, and many earned themselves a coveted spot in the finals. Congratulations to Annika Binder-Leckie, Ruby Burford, Hannah Fehr, Isabella Fischer, Sophie Gale-Speers, Salil Kumar, Amelia McGrath, Maclaren Mentz, Breck Nolin, Samuel Poulin and Megan Snopek.

Every swimmer representing the Dolphins swam away with at least one personal best – a great accomplishment and testament to the continued hard work the swimmers have put in this season. “All of the coaches are incredibly proud of each and everyone of the swimmers. Watching the swimmers discover their accomplishments was like no other. We are so excited to see what provincials has to offer!” said coaches Elyssia and Meghan.

Next stop, Nanaimo.

