Golden Rockets win 2 of 3 in weekend homestand

The Golden Rockets are off to a hot start in October, with four wins in their last six games, including a pair of wins in a three-game homestand this past weekend.

The team is now 5-3-0-1-0 on the season with 11 points, good for third in the Eddie Mountain Divison, just three points back of Kimberley for first.

This past weekend, the Rockets faced off against the Sicamous Eagles, claiming a 5-3 tightly contested win.

Prior to the opening face-off, the Eagles were assessed a minor penalty for a warmup infraction, allowing the Rockets to go on the powerplay from the start. The team made quick work of the advantage, with a Kade Cochlan goal just under two minutes into the game.

The game went back and forth, before the Rockets took the lead late in the third period, with an empty netter sealing the deal. Goals were scored by Dominic Fiorentino, Liam Furlong, Levi Lamotte and Jordan Lario.

Levi Hall stood tall in net, with 25 saves on 28 shots for the win.

The following night the Rockets took on the Castlegar Rebels, with a commanding 6-3 win.

It was a very balanced attack and a total team effort for the Rockets, with the scoring spread between six players.

The game was deadlocked until the third, when the Rockets would pull away, with an empty net goal as well to put the visiting team back on the bus.

Goal scorers were Cochlan, Nick Morin, Fiorentino, Golden-raised Evan Tsadilas, Drayden Gibson, and Hayden Barr.

Carson Cairns made 33 saves on 36 shots.

The only loss of the weekend came at the hands of the Kamloops Storm, who took Sunday’s game by a score of 6-3.

The Rockets jumped out to an early 2-0 lead, but Kamloops stormed back, with the game locked at three goals a piece after two frames.

The Rockets ran into penalty trouble, with the Storm scoring three unanswered goals in the victory.

Lario had two goals in the loss, while Kennedy Gavin had a goal of his own.

Hall made 30 saves on 35 shots.

A couple of key inter-divisional matchups for the Rockets coming up next weekend.

The team will host Columbia Valley tonight and travel to Creston on Saturday.

